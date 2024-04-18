Popular Nairobi club 1824 to reopen months after demolition

Popular entertainment club 1824, located along Lang'ata Road in Nairobi, is set to reopen. PHOTO| HILARY KIMUYU

Popular entertainment club 1824, located along Lang'ata Road in Nairobi, is set to reopen. PHOTO| HILARY KIMUYU





A month after it was demolished, popular entertainment club 1824, located along Lang’ata Road in Nairobi, is set to reopen.

The nightclub was demolished on Friday, March 1, 2024, drawing mixed reactions from social media users.

The club has now moved to a new location on the same street.

The new location seems to be Aerodrome Road, Madaraka along Langata Road, according to a banner that has been erected there.

The demolition of the pub followed a legal battle involving its owner, Wilson Nashon Kanani. He owns the lounge with two other business associates, Biko Ochieng Gwendo and George Avugwi Lutta.

In February 2024, the High Court refused to withdraw an order freezing assets worth Sh643.2 million belonging to Kanani.

The decision followed a case brought by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), which sought to seize Kanani’s assets, including high-end vehicles, residences, land and Sh48 million in several bank accounts.

According to the owner, the 1824 nightclub was not among the assets being pursued by the EACC. EACC said the demolition had nothing to do with its legal battle with Kinani.

On September 13, 2023, Justice Esther Maina restrained Kanani from dealing with his assets, which include luxury vehicles, houses and land, as well as Sh48 million in several bank accounts.

Kanani is employed by the Nairobi County government as a Development Control Officer, a role that involves ensuring that billboards and other signage in the city comply with regulations. He earns a monthly salary of Sh55,866.

The EACC accused him of taking large bribes and kickbacks from developers.

Despite his modest salary, he owns properties including apartments in the NHC estate in Kahawa and Lang’ata, a townhouse in Phenom Estate, Lang’ata, and residential and rental properties in Busia County, as well as high-end vehicles.

EACC initiated forfeiture proceedings against Kanani, his family and companies linked to him – including Wilman Auto Invests, Willy Walla International Ltd, Regineez Enterprises Ltd and Wilcoreg Ltd.

The nightclub has been closed before, on December 20, 2023, when uniformed police officers oversaw its closure, only for it to reopen.