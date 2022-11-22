Popular TikToker Mummie Francie to wed in black-themed ceremony





Popular Kenyan Tik Tocker Mummie Francie will be off the market in a few weeks after she announced that she was set to tie the knot with her significant other, Andy, in a traditional wedding ceremony. Taking to her social media account, Francie uploaded an invitation for their friends and family to attend the event set to take place in Busia County.

“Together with their families, Mummie and Andy invite you to celebrate their traditional wedding on the 24th of December, at Namutsula Village, Matayos town, Busia County. The theme will be black with a touch of gold. Gifts in envelopes are highly recommended,” read the invite.

It was uploaded to TikTok, and the cover of Zabron Singers’ Mkono Wa Bwana hit song. The announcement was met with much merriment from Mummie’s 1.2 million Tik Tock followers.

“Don’t make me come to Busia! Anyway, I’m from there too, Funyula. Let me look for that dress code because I’ve got to come. Anyway, love you Mummie,” said Pritty Vishy.

“You mean your man has decided to officially persevere with your shenanigans?” laughed Restored Joy.

“Congratulations can already imagine how the event will be lit,” added Perry Perry.

Thousands more of her followers congratulated the couple on opting to take the next step in making their relationship official.

Following the announcement, Francie posted several hilarious videos of her joking around Andy, including one where she seductively danced around him, undressing him in sync to how Sauti Sol’s Bien Aime’s sings in his hit song, Mbwe Mbwe- all this while he smiled coyly and put up with her shenanigans.

Mummie Francie is a social media influencer of all trades. She is a digital content creator with a high following on Youtube, a makeup artist, a model, and an activist for matters about girls and women.

Nairobi News previously reported that Francie, born Fransisca Mbaye, became famous for her version of the Hello My Baby challenge in which a woman welcomes her man home while jovially dancing to that song. She did the video with Andy. It hit 10 million views in no time. And she currently has it pinned up on her Tik Tok account.

She is also known to be the queen of clap backs, especially when she is attacked or her way of life is affected. Nairobi News also previously reported on how she clapped back at the Kenyan government for affecting her business profits after it banned the sale of skin-lightening products that she sells and uses on herself.

