Popular TikToker Qui angered by wababaz, priest thirsting in her DMs





Popular Kenyan TikToker Qui Gakuo exclusively spoke to Nairobi News regarding the weird direct messages (DMs) she gets on her social media platforms after becoming famous for her Gen Z-themed comedic content.

“I get a lot of weird messages in my message requests because if you DM me, I won’t see it immediately unless I go to my message requests,” Qui said.

“Especially on Twitter, where people ask me for my number so that we can get to know each other, some ask me if I’m free so that they can take me out on dates the next day- and this person doesn’t have a profile photo, so I don’t know who I’m talking to.”

“But for others, it is very out of pocket, very disgusting, and uncomfortable ones…like this person is a grown man saying things to me and I’m only 21 years old, and in his bio it is written father of three, another one is a priest at some church, really? I do get weird ones but I don’t reply to them,” explained Qui.

In her comment section, she also gets weird comments from fans and critics alike, especially when they fat-shame her.

“They never come for my face. It’s like I’m not ugly. I’m just not what they want me to be. Like there was this one guy who told me ‘take this woman back to the kitchen, she belongs in the kitchen’ like, men used to go to war back then and women, we have rights.

I can do whatever I want. This other one told me ‘Oh, you’re so ugly and if you got a husband, you should get one who is a governor so that he can feed you well and sustain how you look’ and his profile picture was a gorilla.

“I wondered where he got the audacity to come and tell me that I need a governor. In fact, if I were to get a governor, good for me.

Do you know who a governor is? I do get a lot of really hateful comments saying I no longer have any content, I’m not funny but when you go to their pages you find they are following me,” added Qui.

Qui said that how she looks does not define what she puts out there (online)- whether she was tiny or thicker- and she would still put out the same content.

“Before, so many people kept telling me to lose weight and that was why I never used to show my arms but now, I show my arms. It’s not a problem to me, it’s a problem to those who shame others; and I wonder why people bully other people because of how they look.

If I’m big, why is that bothering you? These people don’t know me, they only know the Qui they see on their screens so it doesn’t get to me anymore,” said Qui in part.

