Popular TikToker Qui credits her overnight fame to Wafula Chebukati





Charlotte Wangui Gakuo, popularly known as Qui or Gen Z on TikTok, is a content creator and social media influencer taking the scene by storm with her ‘Gen Z-themed’ comedic content.

She joined the app in June 2022, where she posted her first video on Generation Z as lawyers to make people laugh, and she went viral.

“I realized that this (kind of content) was something people are actually interested in so I stopped taking it as fun- as much as it is funny to my viewers- and began making it into something that would actually benefit me and help me grow,” said Qui as she celebrated doing an exclusive interview with Nairobi News on January 31, 2023.

Qui credited the ‘Gen Z as Chebukati (former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairperson)’ video for putting her on the map and becoming a famous Kenyan on TikTok, leading to her gaining over four thousand followers overnight after posting the video and celebrities re-sharing it.

“I see him (Chebukati) on the news and I go like ‘I want to shake your hand, I want to meet you’…you know, if I meet him, it’s like ‘Chebukati is meeting ‘Chebukati’ It would be so cool. I would love to meet him,” raved Qui.

Qui revealed that she did the Chebukati video with a funny theme because the country had been enduring tension in August 2022 when Chebukati delayed announcing the presidential election results for a number of days as the tallying continued.

She said the reception to her video was overwhelming as people thanked her for reducing the tension at such a critical time.

“Most of my content comes from knowing what certain professions do, I know what a lawyer and doctor do so as much as I’ve never been to court to see what a lawyer does, I know popular phrases like ‘Your honor my client is not guilty’…everyone knows this,” explained Qui.

The TikToker further explained that the Gen Z theme in her content series was not something she planned and set out to do but came to her.

One of her videos took her two minutes to map out, and in five minutes, she had posted a video on the same on TikTok.

“It’s unique and something that fits with my style. Looking at me, you can tell I am a young person. I am Gen Z because I am only 21 years old, and I relate to it. I saw it’s not been done in the country, unlike in the USA.

I didn’t feel like someone adequately represented it in Kenya, so I decided to go with it. It’s a unique thing. If someone tries doing it, they will be compared to me,” added Qui Gakuo.

