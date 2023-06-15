Power blackout in parts of Nairobi County





Parts of Nairobi County will today (June 15, 2023) experience power blackout, the Kenya Power Company has announced.

Nairobi County is among four counties that will experience the power blackout that will last for eight hours.

Among the places that will be affected is Mathare Sub-County where the blackout will be experienced in Dela Rue, Kenya School of Monetary Studies (KSMS), National Youth Service (NYS) Engineering school, Mathare North Area 3 and 4, the General Service Unit (GSU) Drive Inn Houses, Bayer East Africa and adjacent customers.

Mirema Drive and the United States International University (USIU) will be affected by the power interruptions. Other areas include Oak Hood Estate, Safari Park View Estate, Qwetu building, GBS Studio, Part of the PAC University and adjacent customers.

Parts of Kiambu County will also experience the power interruptions, specifically Kilimambogo Millers and Euroform. Other areas within the county that will be affected include parts of Ngoingwa Estate, Kisiwa, Classic, Scenic Hotel, White Sister Pale Yard, Ngoingwa near Pentecostal Church of East Africa and adjacent customers.

In Homa Bay County, areas that will be affected include Kendu Bay town, Kendu Bay Old Town, Gendia High School, Printing Press and Hospital, Adiedo Market, Pala Market, Homa Hills, Kiwiro Market, Oriang, Kamolo, Wipap, Adhoge, Nyakwere, Rwakwaro and Omboga.

Others areas are Nyawingo, Mango, Burlum, Kobuya, Chawe, Oneno Nam, Kamondia, Kosele GEB, Simbiri Dispensary and adjacent customers.

In Mombasa County, Yatcht Hotel, Kenya Fisheries, Floating Bridge, Doshi, Italian Gallant, African Marine and adjacent customers will be affected by the power interuption.

