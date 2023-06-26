PR firm now dumps ‘broke’ Stevo Simple Boy

Stivo Simple Boy in the video of his new song Freshi Barida. PHOTO | COURTSEY

Stivo Simple Boy in the video of his new song Freshi Barida. PHOTO | COURTSEY





Singer Stevo Simple Boy management company Men In Business (MIB) have announced the termination of their contract with the artist following recent reports about the financial difficulties.

In a statement released by MIB, a letter titled ‘Contract Termination’ was addressed to Stephen Otieno Adera, professionally known as Stevo Simple Boy.

The management company did not provide a specific reason for the termination.

“We would like to notify you that we no longer wish to proceed with our musical contract with you. This letter serves as a notice of our intent to terminate the contract lawfully and in accordance with the protocols,” read a section of the letter.

MIB also requested the singer’s cooperation during this transitional period to ensure a smooth termination process.

“The termination of the contract will be effective as of 31st July, allowing for a 35-day period to table both parties’ interests and facilitate a seamless transition.

Throughout this process, all parties involved will be given due consideration, and a lawful course of events will be followed,” the statement continued.

The letter concluded by expressing gratitude to Stevo Simple Boy for his cooperation during the duration of the contract, while also encouraging him to remain in contact.

Last week, the singer’s wife, Grace, spoke to an online blogger about their dire financial situation, highlighting their struggles and their inability to afford even basic necessities.

“A lot of people assume that Stevo is the one managing his TikTok and Instagram pages, but he is not. Many people express a desire to help him, but he is unreachable.

It pains me to talk about this. He has nothing. People assume he is living a good life, but he is struggling. He is truly struggling, and if anyone can contact him or provide any financial assistance, he would deeply appreciate it,” Grace explained emotionally.

The revelation by Grace concerning Stevo’s financial hardships has sparked concern among fans and well-wishers, prompting discussions about supporting the artist during this challenging time.

Nairobi News reached out to Stivo Simple Boy but he was offline when this story was published.

Also read: Zari Hassan stands firm on age despite passport ‘leak’

Burna Boy outshines Wizkid; emerges top BET award-winning african artiste