Praising Raila and Karua will not win you any votes, Miguna tells Havi





Exiled Kenyan lawyer, Miguna Miguna has sharply criticised his learned friend Nelson Havi for remarks the latter made extolling the virtues of Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

In his latest Twitter beef, the Canada-based lawyer has told Havi that singing praises to Mr Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua will not translate into votes in his bid to capture Westlands parliamentary.

In a recent interview on NTV, Havi, a former President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), said Mr Odinga is a perfect leader who has done a tremendous job for the country. Havi also had very kind words for Ms Karua.

“Martha is a very good friend of mine, she is a distinguished lawyer, and has done a tremendous job in the legal profession, much as Raila has done,” Havi said.

But in his reaction Miguna tweeted: “President @NelsonHavi performed dismally for the first time. Praising #MarthaRao will not get him votes. This is from someone who supports his candidature.”

To this Havi, who is running on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, shot back: “There are no medals for insults, Dr Miguna Miguna. Only shame. I am a civilized debater and will remain so even when called to debate with Lucifer. I will equal maintain civility when I disagree with you as was the case when I represented you against Raila Odinga and also GoK.”

Miguna fell out with Mr Odinga after he was deported from the country in 2018 for the role he played in the ODM leader’s mocking swearing-in following the disputed 2017 General Election.

He has since been denied entry into the country on two separate occasions, with the government insisting that he has to get his paper work cleared by the immigration so as to retain his Kenyan nationality.

But Miguna, who has announced his support for Deputy President William Ruto in the August 2022 polls, has refused to play ball, terming the government’s position as ‘illegal’, while insisting that he is a Kenyan.

DP Ruto, who is running for president in the August 9 General Election on a UDA ticket, has promised to ensure Miguna returns to the country unconditionally if he wins the election.