Pray for him! Singer Bensoul is in mourning





Sol Generation’s Bensoul is mourning the death of his grandmother. The singer shared the news with his fans on Instagram expressing his grief.

He however did not divulge much information about her death.

“Rest in love Grandma. I celebrate you today & forever more. 103years 🙌🏾🙌🏾! Gone too soon😅.

Thank you for your love & blessings. Till we meet again in another a 100 or something, I love you,” Bensoul wrote.

The Nairobi hitmaker was signed to Sol Generation records in 2019. His sultry voice and lyrical prowess have made him become one of the top afro soul artistes in the country.

However, that is not all the reason why he has been making headlines. In March, he became a hot topic of discussion after admitting that he had cheated on his girlfriend, namely Noni Gathoni.

The singer, real name Benson Mutua, made the news public during a talk with controversial blogger Edgar Obare.

He also explained that the cheating act happened when he was on a trip to Mombasa. Bensoul and his baby mama Tiffany Muikamba welcomed their daughter in September.

Tiffany got pregnant when she was involved in an affair with the celebrated music crooner despite him being in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend, Noni Gathoni.

In a separate interview, Bensoul revealed that he and Noni worked through the mistakes he’d made and promised to be there for the child, but not Tiffany.

However, Tiffany later shared on social media calling Bensoul a deadbeat dad.

“Behind every deadbeat parent is another parent who makes shit work no matter the situation. Living their lives drama free and only manifesting the best lives for her/his children,” Tiffany has said in one of her posts on social media.

