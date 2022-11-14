Pray for President Ruto, Boniface Mwangi now changes tune

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua (right) and activist Boniface Mwangi address journalists at the party offices in Nairobi on October 15, 2020. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Activist Boniface Mwangi has asked Kenyans to pray for President William Ruto as he works to deliver the election promises he made to Kenyans.

His sentiments have surprised many Kenyans on social media as he was among the biggest critic of President Ruto’s presidential candidature.

“We fight for a better Kenya not because we are broke and have nothing better to do but because we deeply love our motherland! When President Ruto succeeds, we all succeed. Pray for him. Pray for Kenya. Be a better human being. Be the change. I wish President Ruto all the best,” he wrote on Facebook.

In September, as Kenyans were waiting for the Supreme Court to make its ruling on the Presidential Election petition, Mwangi had expressed confidence that the Court would overturn Ruto’s election victory.

Mwangi, a close ally of Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential running mate Martha Karua, held the view that there was massive rigging during the August general election.

“I am confident that the Supreme Court will rule that IEBC conducted a stolen election and William wasn’t duly elected. When that happens, there should be criminal investigations on those who were involved in the rigging. #JusticeIsComing,” Mwangi said on social media at the time.

Then last month Mwangi sought the intervention of blogger and digital strategist Dennis Itumbi to have President William Ruto unblock him on social media.

Dr Ruto blocked Mwangi on January 16, 2015, after the activist asked him if he owned the Weston Hotel, referring to a publication on land grabbing in Lang’ata.

In 2016, Dr Ruto sued Mwangi because of tweets he posted seemingly accusing him of murder, corruption and land grabbing.

Through lawyer Kioko Kilukumi, Dr Ruto moved to court under certificate of urgency, seeking orders compelling Mwangi to retract the ‘defamatory’ tweets.

“We want Mwangi to be compelled to retract and delete the said tweet and apologise in all print and electronic media,” says Kilukumi in court documents.

Speaking to a local broadcaster in September 2017, Dr Ruto said he had blocked Mwangi because he was breaching his privacy.

“It is social media; we can interact but when you cross the line it’s my choice to block you! You can also block me if you like. I don’t allow negative people on my timeline, when I find people who consistently cross the line I block them,” Dr Ruto, who was then the deputy president, said.

