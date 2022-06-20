Presenter Njogu wa Njoroge back on radio after failed political stint

Deputy President William Ruto (second right) speaks to Njogu wa Njoroge (second left) as Ndindi Nyoro (right) and Kimani Ichungwa look on. PHOTO: COURTESY

Celebrated radio presenter Njogu wa Njoroge is back on air.

The vernacular presenter’s comeback was announced by radio veteran Rose Kimotho.

“Celebrating a new addition to the KAYÛ FM 91.0. Welcome on board Njogu Wa Njoroge,” wrote Kimotho on her socials.

“Thank you my people. I will forever be grateful to God and to all of you. He is a God of another chance. I promise you a balanced, issue-based morning show. I love you all. Thanks, Rose Kimotho and the entire KAYÛ FM 91.0 fraternity for the warm reception,” Njoroge responded.

The comeback comes a few months after the popular media personality unceremoniously quit radio to try his hand in politics.

He would claim to have been fired by his employer moments after announcing he will contest for the Njoro parliamentary seat via the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

His stint in politics proved unsuccessful as he was defeated in the poll primaries.

“I received a phone call from the Programs Controller, who asked me not to report to work, permanently. It is because of my affiliations, nothing else. I would have resigned to go and concentrate on politics,” he stated.

Upon losing, Njoroge through his Facebook post congratulated incumbent MP Charity Kathambi and promised to work with her to ensure she wins in the August 9 polls.

He’s now back on radio.