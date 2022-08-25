President-elect Ruto lauds women governors





President-elect William Ruto has lauded the women who have taken oath as governors.

The President-elect spoke after witnessing the swearing-in of Johnson Sakaja as Nairobi governor.

The event took place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

“As we celebrate the inauguration of elected governors all over the country, my special congratulation message goes to all women who have been sworn in today. Them being elected to the top seat is a sure sign that even women have the ability and capacity to lead,” said Dr Ruto.

Among the women elected as governors in the August 2022 polls include Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Fatuma Achani (Kwale), Ann Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Cecily Mbarire (Embu), Wavinya Ndeti (Machakos), and Kawira Mwangaza (Meru).

Ruto also stressed his government was willing to work with Sakaja to improve on delivering services in Nairobi.

“We had various discussions with the governor and one of them was to improve the sewages within the city. We have realized that there is poor sewage drainage and that the state of rivers in Nairobi is not good. We will ensure that all these are aligned in our government,” said Ruto.

He also promised to improve the standards of living in Nairobi so as to ensure Kenyans do not have to consistently take mobile loans to survive.