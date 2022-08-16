President-elect Ruto to meet newly-elected Kenya Kwanza leaders

President-elect William Ruto displays his election certificate after being declared the winner of Kenya's presidential election at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission's national tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya, in Nairobi, Kenya August 15, 2022. PHOTO | REUTERS

President-elect William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua will on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, meet all elected leaders of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

According to a statement sent to media houses and signed by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Ms Veronica Maina, Dr Ruto will meet the leaders who include governors-elect, their deputies, senators-elect, MPs-elect, and the elected Woman Representatives.

“The President elect and his deputy hereby invite the following categories of newly elected leaders to the first caucus of leaders elected to serve at the Senate, the National Assembly and all elected Governors. This caucus will be convened at the Deputy President’s residence on Wednesday 17, August 2022 at 9am,” the statement reads in part.

According to Ms Maina, Dr Ruto and Mr Gachagua will thereafter kick off conveying regional inaugural caucus meetings for all Members of the County Assemblies who were elected under the alliance’s ticket.

DP Ruto was on Monday, declared the winner of the presidential elections by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati after he garnered 7,176,141 votes against Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s 6,942,930 votes.

A similar meeting by the Azimio la Umoja camp was held over the weekend where the leaders claimed they had won the presidency and were only waiting for the final announcement.

However, things changed a few minutes before Chebukati announced the final results with Siaya Governor James Orengo claiming the results had been manipulated.

The leaders accused Mr Chebukati of evading them the whole day yet they had a number of grievances they wanted to present to him.

In his victory speech, Dr Ruto said that he is ready to work with all the elected leaders despite their coalitions and affiliation for the next five years. He also hailed the electoral commission as “heroes”, saying that he was certain that the election was free and fair.

“There is no looking back now, we are looking to the future. We all need all hands on the deck to move forward,” he said.

He also extended an olive branch to Mr Odinga saying that he was looking forward to having a cup of tea with him. However, he made it clear that it would be important if there is an opposition that would put his government on track.

