President Joe Biden praises Raila Odinga after Supreme Court judgment

Then US Vice President Joe Biden with then Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga during a past meeting at the White House. FILE | AFP

Then US Vice President Joe Biden with then Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga during a past meeting at the White House. FILE | AFP





US President Joe Biden has praised ODM leader Raila Odinga despite his loss in the August 9, General Election. President Biden has also sent a congratulatory message to President-elect William Ruto as he commended Kenyans for maintaining peace, during and after the elections.

“We commend Raila Odinga and other candidates for abiding by the Supreme Court filing. Transparent electoral processes and the peaceful adjudication of disputes are testaments to the strength of democratic institutions,” said White House Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre who conveyed the message in a press briefing.

Also read: I joined Azimio just to keep my family together, Monica Juma’s husband says

“We also congratulate the people of Kenya on the conclusion of a peaceful electoral process,” Ms Karine added.

Ms Karine also noted that Kenya and the United States share a strong and longstanding partnership based on a commitment to democracy, security and economic prosperity.

“We look forward to enhancing this partnership with President Ruto and his new government,” she said.

Also read: Uhuru’s son Jomo all smiles alongside his dad and Raila’s family

On August 15, 2022, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati declared Dr Ruto as the President-elect after he garnered 7,176,141 votes against Mr Odinga’s 6,942,930 votes.

Mr Odinga thereafter moved to court to challenge Dr Ruto’s win but his petition was ultimately dismissed.

Also read: Why I call myself Hustler-In-Chief – Ruto

“The presidential election number E005 OF 2022, as consolidated with presidential election petition numbers E001. 2,3,4,7 and 8 of 2022 are hereby dismissed. As a consequence, we declare the election of the first respondent as president-elect to be valid under Article 143 of the constitution,” Chief Justice Martha Koome said while delivering the Supreme Court’s judgement.

After the ruling, Mr Odinga said that he would respect the court’s decision as much as he did not agree with it. His sentiments were echoed by Ms Martha Karua who was his choice for deputy president.

Also read: Finally! Ruto talks with Uhuru via phone call