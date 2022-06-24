President Kenyatta lights up internet with Baby Uhuru moments

Center and right: President Uhuru Kenyatta with his grandson Baby Uhuru when he flagged off the WRC Safari Rally at the KICC in Nairobi on June 23, 2022. PHOTOS | COURTSEY

Center and right: President Uhuru Kenyatta with his grandson Baby Uhuru when he flagged off the WRC Safari Rally at the KICC in Nairobi on June 23, 2022. PHOTOS | COURTSEY





President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday lit up the WRC Safari Rally flag off ceremony at the KICC after sharing light moments with his grandson named after him.

President Kenyatta was presiding over the ceremony when Baby Uhuru surfaced and the head of state’s fatherhood instincts kicked in.

In the photos, which have since been widely shared on social media, Baby Uhuru is seen gripping President Kenyatta’s finger with Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed looking on.

Baby Uhuru is the child of President Kenyatta’s eldest son Jomo Kenyatta and Fiona Achola. The two tied the knot in November 2013 in a private traditional wedding.

Baby Uhuru is said to have been born on May 27, 2020 at a Nairobi hospital. He is the second child to the couple.

“We are proud to host this famous event. The event attracts millions of fans and is considered as one of the toughest events in the WRC series. The rally contributes over Sh6 billion to our economy. Thanks to FIA for the support. Thanks to all the drivers and the best of competition,” the president said during the ceremony.

In her speech, CS Amina lauded President Kenyatta for the key role he played in Safari Rally’s return to the World Rally Championship calendar.

“The Safari Rally is one of the flagship projects of His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta, the President of the Republic of Kenya, who played a key role in its return in 2021, after a 19-year hiatus; a promise that he pledged in 2013, and kept,” Ms Amina said.

The high-octane four-day competition started in Nairobi before making its way to Naivasha. From KICC, the cars were driven to the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani for a super special stage before proceeding to Naivasha where the drivers will battle in 18 competitive stages.