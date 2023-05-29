President Museveni assents to Anti-Homosexuality Bill





Uganda President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has assented to the Anti-Homosexality Bill that has caused a stir across the world.

“President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has assented to the Anti-Homosexuality Bill in accordance with Article 91 (3) (a) of the Constitution. Parliament passed the returned bill on Tuesday, 02 May 2023,” the Parliament of Uganda confirmed in a statement.

The assent was welcomed by Speaker Anita Among who said this Bill is an answer to the cries of Ugandans.

“As the Parliament of Uganda, we have answered the cries of our people. We have legislated to protect the sanctity of family as per Article 31 of the Constitution of Uganda. We have stood strong to defend our culture and aspirations of our people as per objectives 19 & 24 of national objectives and directive principles of state policy. I thank His Excellency, the President, for his steadfast action in the interest of Uganda. With a lot of humility, I thank my colleagues the Members of Parliament for withstanding all the pressure from bullies and doomsday conspiracy theorists in the interest of our country. By their action, we have lived by our motto: For God and our Country.

On behalf of the Parliament of Uganda, I thank the people of Uganda for the prayers and encouragement while we executed our mandate in line with Articles 1 and 79 of the Constitution. We shall always stand for and promote the interest of the people of Uganda. I now encourage the duty bearers under the law to execute the mandate bestowed upon them in the Anti-Homosexuality Act. The people of Uganda have spoken, and it is your duty to now enforce the law in a fair, steadfast, and firm manner.For God and my Country,” said Speaker Among.

The controversial Anti-Homosexuality Act will now task law enforcement with metting out harsh punishment on members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer plus community (lgbtq+) found to engage in same-sex relations. Offenders will either be sentenced up to 20 years in prison or to death.

Previously, western nations had expressed dissatisfaction with the direction Uganda was taking on matters regarding homosexuality, with one of them hinting that aid to the East African country may be reassessed.

