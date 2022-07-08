President Museveni reappoints sister to key government position

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni addresses the nation at State House in Entebbe, Uganda in this photo taken on September 9, 2018. AFP PHOTO

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda on Thursday reappointed his sister, Dr Violet Kajubiri, as the deputy chairperson of the Education Service Commission (ESC). The commission is a government agency charged with recruitment of teachers in the country.

Dr Kajubiri is not the only member of President Museveni’s family who holds a key position in the Ugandan government.

The First Lady, Janet Museveni, has been the country’s Minister of Education and Sports since 6 June 2016, while President Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba is the Commander of Land Forces in Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

Lately, Muhoozi has been meeting presidents across East Africa, a move analysts have interpreted as his way of positioning himself to succeed his father who has been in power since January 29, 1986.

Last year, President Museveni appointed his son-in-law, Odrek Rwabogo as the presidential advisor for special duties and the president’s brother, Salim Saleh, served as the Minister of State for Microfinance from 2006 to 2008 and also in the UPDF.