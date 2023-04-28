President Ruto appoints Gen Francis Ogolla the new Chief of Defence Forces

Newly appointed Chief of Defence Forces, General Francis Ogolla (left) and his predecessor General Robert Kariuki Kibochi. PHOTOS | DENNIS ONSONGO & PSCU

President William Ruto has promoted Lieutenant General Francis Omondi Ogolla to the rank of General and appointed him the new Chief of Defence Forces.

General Francis Ogolla will replace General Robert Kariuki Kibochi whose term of service comes to an end after 44 years of illustrious military career.

“His Excellency Dr. William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, pursuant to Section 9 (2), (a) of the Kenya Defence Forces Act, has today promoted Lieutenant General Francis Omondi Ogolla to the rank of General and appointed him Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF),” the Ministry of Defence said on Friday in a circular.

Gen Ogolla was previously the Commander of the Air Force and Vice Chief of Defence Forces.

President Ruto has also appointed Lt-Gen Jonah Mwangi as the Vice Chief of Defence Forces succeeding Gen Ogolla.

Prior to this appointment, Lt-Gen Mwangi was the Vice Chancellor of National Defence University – Kenya.

At the same time, Major General Said Farah will now take over from Lieutenant General Jonah Mwangi as the Vice Chancellor, National Defence University.

Further, on the advice of the Defence Council, chaired by Cabinet Secretary for Defence, which met Friday, the President upheld the Defence Council’s recommendations and made various promotions, postings and appointments of KDF officers.

According to the circular, the changes were made following the advice of the Defence Council, which sits twice a year, and also included the appointment of Major-General David Kimaiyo Tarus as Deputy Commander, Kenya Army.

The President has also appointed Major Gen William Karisa Shume to the position of General Officer Border Security Command.

Other appointments include that of Brigadier David Kipkemboi Keter who has been promoted and appointed Assistant Chief of Defence Forces Personnel and Logistics.

Brigadier Stephen James Mutuku has been promoted to Major General and appointed Senior Directing Staff (Army) National Defence College while Brigadier John Maison Nkoimo has been promoted to Maj General and appointed Joint Command Staff.

