Ruto fires back at Raila Odinga remarks on Cherera four





President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga have again been involved in a war of words on social media.

The two politicians have locked horns over the suspension of four electoral agency commisioners.

Odinga had announced he would hold rallies and consultative meetings to protest against the suspension of the commissioners.

Even with the system/deep state you LOST the election.STOP deluding yourself & LYING.The coup to OVERTURN the PEOPLE'S will using rogue commissioners,you are now threatening us with maandamano about,FAILED.Their guilt or innocence will be determined by TRIBUNAL.RULE of LAW it is. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) December 3, 2022

The four Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials are vice-chairperson Juliana Cherera and commissioners Justus Nyang’aya, Irene Masit and Francis Wanderi.

Nyang’aya has since resigned.

The four rejected the 2022 Presidential election results declared by IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati, terming the tail-end verification and tallying process ‘opaque.’

On Friday, President Ruto announced the formation of a tribunal to investigate the conduct of the four commissioners.

It will be mandated to consider the petition for the removal of the four IEBC commissioners and inquire into the allegations.

The team chaired by Justice Aggrey Muchelule will prepare and submit a report and its recommendations within 30 days.

Odinga responded by announcing two public rallies on December 7 and December 12, 2022 to protest the move.