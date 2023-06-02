President Ruto: Njugush and Butita earn more than I do





It appears being a comedian in Kenya today comes with more financial rewards than being the president of the country.

None other than President William Ruto has said the likes of Timothy Kimani Ndegwa aka Njugush and Edwin Butita are making more money than him.

Speaking on Friday during the National Drama Festival concert at State House, Nairobi, the Head of State praised the two for leveraging on YouTube to make money.

“These two gentlemen are great people. Don’t just see them wearing t-shirts and think that they don’t have money. These two young men are making more money than my salary,” President Ruto said.

He noted that the two are great content creators who are making money through their talents.

“The two gentlemen are great people. Congratulations to trailblazers. Congratulations for setting pace and being an example to our young content creators,” the president said.

As of 2022, Njugush, had 600,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel. He receives approximately Sh1 million a month from YouTube, thanks to his hilarious skits. He also earns a good amount of money from adverts and endorsements.

Butita began his stage career, appearing in several TV shows in Kenya, with his unique parodying the ghetto life in Africa.

Butita has performed in Kenya’s most popular shows including Laugh Festival, Churchill Show, Churchill Raw, Night of a Thousand Laughs, Kenya’s Biggest Laughs, The Hot Seat, Kenya Kona Comedy, Crazy Monday Comedy Night, Nescafe Red Sensation Party, 3D Comedy and Kids Festival.

He has also been in the showbiz scene as an entertainer, and is the CEO of his company, Stage Presence Media.

Butita has also featured as a guest on NTV’s weekly show The Trend. In addition to this, he was among the team that directed and translated the Swahili version of the Netflix show the Upshaw.

