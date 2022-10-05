President Ruto to open Sh800 million Wakulima Market along Kangundo road





Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced that the newly-built Wakula Market along Nairobi’s Kangundo road will be officially opened by President William Ruto in the next three weeks.

Speaking on Wednesday, when he visited the area to inspect the ongoing project, the governor said the few disputes on allocation of stalls will have been resolved by then.

The governor also announced that traders operating at the parking lot outside the market have been enumerated and will also be accommodated within the building.

“Immediately after the opening ceremony, stall owners will elect their officials who will be responsible for management of the market, including running amenities like toilets and parking,” Governor Sakaja said.

The governor added that the offices of the area MCA and Ward Administrator will also be accommodated within the market.

The market, which was built at a cost of Sh800 million, will accommodate traders displaced by road expansion projects in Kangundo Road, Mtindwa as well as Dagoretti.

The governor was accompanied by his deputy Njoroge Muchiri, Embakassi Central MP Mark Githiru, Embakassi West MP Mark Mwenje and Mowlem Ward MCA Martin Wairobi.

Mr Mwenje asked the governor to donate county land in the area for the construction of a secondary school and a social hall.

MCA Wairobi urged President Ruto and the Governor to hasten disbursement of the hustler fund – a capital injection initiative to benefit small traders – that was pledged by the Kenya Kwanza team.

During the campaigns, Sakaja promised to restore order in Nairobi and to ensure traders have a good working environment.

President Ruto also promised that his government would construct more markets within the country to ensure traders are well protected.

The government is also expected to construct permanent markets in Gikomba, a promise that was made during the campaigns.

