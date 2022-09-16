Join our Telegram Channel
President Ruto’s aide de camp excites KOT in viral photo

By Freya Wanjiku September 16th, 2022 2 min read

A rare photo of President William Ruto’s Aide de Camp (ADC), Brigadier Timothy Lekolool, smiling has excited Kenyans on Twitter (KOT).

Brig. Lekolool who was photographed with Judiciary’s photojournalist Zakheem Rajan caused an online stir with KOT requesting to hear his voice.

Here are what KOT had to say;

Brig Lekolool became an internet sensation after his abrupt switching of sides immediately after outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta handed over instruments of power to President William Ruto.

Brig Lekolool saluted and immediately crossed over and stood behind President Ruto shifting his allegiance to the new Head of State.

With his duties pertaining to opening the door for the President, standing at attention and saluting when the President sits on the back seat, closing the door and occupying the front passenger’s seat, ADCs are more visible during public events but retire to their residences once the President takes a break.

At times the ADC carries the President’s personal items like mobile phones and speeches. He also receives gifts or other items on behalf of the President.

However, President Ruto is expected to appoint his own ADC, a military officer who shall represent the military in the presidency.

Uhuru appointed Kenya Navy Brigadier Lekolool as his ADC in 2018.

Lekolool is a family man and Kenya Navy soldier who made history to become the first Navy Officer to be appointed as an ADC in the country.

