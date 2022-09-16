President Ruto’s aide de camp excites KOT in viral photo





A rare photo of President William Ruto’s Aide de Camp (ADC), Brigadier Timothy Lekolool, smiling has excited Kenyans on Twitter (KOT).

Brig. Lekolool who was photographed with Judiciary’s photojournalist Zakheem Rajan caused an online stir with KOT requesting to hear his voice.

Also read: Exclusive: Journalist in viral President Ruto video speaks

Here are what KOT had to say;

They actually smile. — Theuri (@toxyk254) September 14, 2022

kumbe he smiles? — Múrími (@IBrianMurimi) September 14, 2022

So this guy can also smile? This is new discovery. — Maket Isaiah (@maket_isaiah) September 14, 2022

This is the first time to see a military man smiling — Carzola9 (@Carzola91) September 14, 2022

For the first time am seeing this guy smiling — alphonse njoroge jr (@alphonse_jr) September 14, 2022

Kumbe he smiles and agrees to take pictures too?😊 — KIPKOREAL ™ (@or__kelvin) September 14, 2022

He adds a humane touch to this role 💯… — Wikota (@Wikota7) September 14, 2022

First time I have seen His smile — Collins Korir 🇰🇪 (@collokorir) September 14, 2022

He has a cute smile… It's great seeing his other side — Wanjiru Chelsea Queen💙 (@Liksooo) September 14, 2022

Brig Lekolool became an internet sensation after his abrupt switching of sides immediately after outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta handed over instruments of power to President William Ruto.

Also read: Mike Sonko’s daughter shows off his gold toilet in his sprawling Machakos mansion

Brig Lekolool saluted and immediately crossed over and stood behind President Ruto shifting his allegiance to the new Head of State.

With his duties pertaining to opening the door for the President, standing at attention and saluting when the President sits on the back seat, closing the door and occupying the front passenger’s seat, ADCs are more visible during public events but retire to their residences once the President takes a break.

Also read:

At times the ADC carries the President’s personal items like mobile phones and speeches. He also receives gifts or other items on behalf of the President.

However, President Ruto is expected to appoint his own ADC, a military officer who shall represent the military in the presidency.

Uhuru appointed Kenya Navy Brigadier Lekolool as his ADC in 2018.

Lekolool is a family man and Kenya Navy soldier who made history to become the first Navy Officer to be appointed as an ADC in the country.

Also read:

‘My husband was in high spirits,’ wife of late Deputy Governor Charles Kipng’ok speaks

Meet IEBC boss Wafula Chebukati’s super accomplished kids

Chiki opens up about her alleged open marriage with Sauti Sol’s Bien

Meet Mashirima Kapombe’s rarely seen son with Captain Otoyo Sibuor