President William Ruto hands Uhuru first job

President William Ruto handed the instruments of power by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta after he took the oath of office.





President William Ruto has handed his former boss Uhuru Kenyatta the role of leading peace efforts in the Great Lakes region.

The incoming Head of State made the announcement in his first speech after his swearing-in at Kasarani Stadium.

Said Ruto: “I have asked my elder brother Uhuru Kenyatta who has done a commendable job in those regions, and he has graciously agreed to continue chairing those discussions on behalf of the people of Kenya.”

President Ruto also assured the African Heads of State present that Kenya will continue with efforts to ensure the region is safe.

He affirmed Kenya as a dedicated partner to peace, security, and prosperity in East Africa, adding the country is fully committed to the implementation of the East Africa Community (EAC) treaty and its protocols of free movement of its people, goods, and services.

“Equally important is our commitment to the full actualization of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).”

Ruto also confirmed Kenya will continue playing its key role in international diplomacy at the bilateral and multilateral levels, adding that the country is grateful for hosting major international agencies, including the United Nations.

During his reign in office, Mr. Kenyatta was involved in talks geared at bringing peace to Ethiopia, South Sudan, DR Congo, and Somalia.

