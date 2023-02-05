President William Ruto responds to Mama Ngina Kenyatta on matters tax

President William Ruto looks on during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, DC, on December 15, 2022. AFP PHOTO

President William Ruto, on the evening of Sunday, February 5, 2023, responded to Mama Ngina Kenyatta on matters of tax.

The Head of State was speaking in Ruai, Nairobi County, after church services when he met the people and told them that every Kenyan must pay taxes regardless of the positions they have held in the country.

“Mimi nauliza nyinyi si nyinyi mnalipa ushuru, ukiendakununua mkate unalipa ushuru, mnataka wale wadosi wakose kulipa ushuru (I am asking you, don’t you pay tax, when you go to buy bread don’t you pay tax, you want those bosses to miss paying tax?).” posed President Ruto.

President Ruto told the cheering crowd that Kenya was not an animal farm and everyone had equal rights.

He said that the Kenyan constitution must be followed to the core by every Kenyan, whether they like it or not.

“I am very happy that all Kenyans have accepted that we should not have tax waiver, everyone must pay tax whether they like it or not,” President Ruto said, adding that whether one is tall or short, rich or poor, they have no option.

President Ruto said that every Kenyan must pay tax in order to salvage the country from the heavy debt that the country was facing.

He said that the only way the country will perform its duties right is by ensuring everyone pays tax.

This comes just a day after former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta came out to defend her family after it emerged that it was linked to tax evasion.

Speaking at the St. Teresa’s Catholic Church in Mpeketoni, Lamu County, she dared the government to seize her property upon proof of the reports that her family was evading paying taxes.

She added that any person should fulfill their constitutional right and pay taxes regardless of status.

