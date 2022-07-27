Join our Telegram Channel
Nairobi News

Presidential debate: KOT blast Raila, praise Yvonne Okwara, Eric Latiff

By Josephine Njoroge July 27th, 2022 1 min read

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have shared varied comments after two candidates skipped on Tuesday’s presidential debate in Nairobi for different reasons.

The duo, Raila Odinga of the Azimio Coalition and Roots party candidate George Wajackoyah were set to debate against William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Agano party’s Wahiga Mwaure respectively in the match anticipated debate.

But they were a no-show, with Wajackoyah alleging bias, claiming he was only comfortable debating against all the presidential candidates and not only Mwaure.

Odinga meanwhile, suggested it was against his principles to debate against Ruto whom he accuses of being corrupt.

The absence forced the organisers to revert to a question and answer sessions for Mwaure and Ruto in the interaction that lasted 90 minutes.

Besides the absentees, Kenyans appeared content with the way the journalists namely Smriti Vidyarthi (NTV), Ken Mijungu (KTN), Yvonne Okwara (Citizen TV), Eric Latiff (Spice FM) and Joe Ageyo (NTV), handled the sessions.

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi claimed Ruto, considered one of the front runners to succeed President Kenyatta did not live up to his expectations.

John Njenga believes Ruto and Mwaure showed respect to Kenyans by turning up for the debate.

Davis Chirchir, a former Cabinet Secretary in President Kenyatta’s government and a member of Ruto’s campaign team, thanked the DP for what he said was a sterling performance.

Dennis Ketone however disagreed with Chirchir’s observation.

 

