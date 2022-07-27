Presidential debate: KOT blast Raila, praise Yvonne Okwara, Eric Latiff





Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have shared varied comments after two candidates skipped on Tuesday’s presidential debate in Nairobi for different reasons.

The duo, Raila Odinga of the Azimio Coalition and Roots party candidate George Wajackoyah were set to debate against William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Agano party’s Wahiga Mwaure respectively in the match anticipated debate.

But they were a no-show, with Wajackoyah alleging bias, claiming he was only comfortable debating against all the presidential candidates and not only Mwaure.

Odinga meanwhile, suggested it was against his principles to debate against Ruto whom he accuses of being corrupt.

The absence forced the organisers to revert to a question and answer sessions for Mwaure and Ruto in the interaction that lasted 90 minutes.

Besides the absentees, Kenyans appeared content with the way the journalists namely Smriti Vidyarthi (NTV), Ken Mijungu (KTN), Yvonne Okwara (Citizen TV), Eric Latiff (Spice FM) and Joe Ageyo (NTV), handled the sessions.

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi claimed Ruto, considered one of the front runners to succeed President Kenyatta did not live up to his expectations.

Ruto's DEBATE is very BORING. I expected FIREWORKS like Gachagua. For a man who CLAIMS to have RUN government while Uhuru Kenyatta was ASLEEP, Ruto should HAVE the FACTS. His FACTS sound COOKED (like the Bible Verses). #PresidentialDebate2022 — Mutahi Ngunyi (@MutahiNgunyi) July 26, 2022

John Njenga believes Ruto and Mwaure showed respect to Kenyans by turning up for the debate.

Presidential candidates David Mwaure and William Ruto are true Kenyan Statesmen. They honoured the Republic of Kenya, Kenyan citizens and Kenya's flag by sharing their thoughts and facing scrutiny. True Statesmen turn up. And oh yes, enough is enough. ⚖️#PresidentialDebate2022 pic.twitter.com/GWPPMaCYac — Dr. John Njenga Karugia PhD. (@johnnjenga) July 26, 2022

Davis Chirchir, a former Cabinet Secretary in President Kenyatta’s government and a member of Ruto’s campaign team, thanked the DP for what he said was a sterling performance.

Congratulations @WilliamsRuto for your EXCEPTIONAL and SUPERB PERFORMANCE demonstrated today in the #PresidentialDebate2022. They tried to interrupt the power across the country but all was in vain, Kenyans instead went ahead to watch in YouTube and other social media platforms pic.twitter.com/tEtyrR3jlV — Davis Chirchir (@DavisChirchir_) July 26, 2022

Dennis Ketone however disagreed with Chirchir’s observation.

Dr. Ruto is trembling tonight he seems to be fumbling with answers but it's OK, there is still time to redeem himself.

Seems like he had revised for exams za from 2018-2022 but exams have been set from 2013-2017😂 — Dennis ketone (@dennisKetone) July 26, 2022