Presidential election winner to be announced today at 3 pm – VIDEO

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati brief the media at Bomas of Kenya on August 10, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

There’s growing anticipation that the much-awaited results of last week’s Kenya presidential election will be known shortly according to an official invite from Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Desks being used for the result verification process have been cleared and the national tallying centre is being prepared for the declaration.

Security has been heightened at the Bomas of Kenya and various strategic locations in the capital Nairobi as well as other parts of the country ahead of the final declaration.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati, the Returning Officer is expected to release the final results later Monday on who will succeed Uhuru Kenyatta as Kenya’s fifth president.

There is a sense of anxiety in the country with many people saying they want the announcement to be made quickly because the tense atmosphere had stalled economic activities in the country. Schools also remain closed.

IEBC is required by law to declare results latest Tuesday which will be within the 7-day constitutional timeline.

“Within seven (7) days after the presidential election, the chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission shall; (a) declare the result of the election; and (b) deliver a written notification of the result to the Chief

Justice and the incumbent president,” reads Article 138(10) of the Constitution.

The results are based on Forms 34B obtained from the 290 constituencies across the country.

The winning candidate will have to garner the constitutional 50 per cent plus one and gets more than 24 per cent of votes in at least 24 counties.

IEBC has completed verifying all Forms 34A and Forms 34B, six days after Kenyans went to the ballot.

As of Monday 12pm the electoral body had verified, validated, and declared the results of 253 constituencies.

The other 37 constituencies were meanwhile only awaiting declaration.

After Forms 34A and 34B have been validated and declared, what follows is the processing of Form 34C.

This gives a tabulation of all the presidential election results from 290 constituencies, the diaspora constituency, as well as a breakdown of all the votes in every polling station across the country.

The Form 34C is a compilation of all Forms 34B into one document and is what IEBC chairperson Chebukati is expected to announce the final figures for the presidential race.

Deputy President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition boss Raila Odinga are in a neck-and-neck race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

For one to be declared winner in the first round, one has to get at least 50 per cent plus one vote of the total valid votes cast.