Presidential hopeful, George Wajackoya unveils running mate





With ten days to go to May 16, the deadline set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (EACC) for presidential candidates to name their running mates, Presidential hopeful Prof George Wajackoya has unveiled the person who will deputise him should he win.

Roots Party of Kenya Presidential aspirant Prof. George Wajackoyah with his running mate Justina Wambui Wamae pic.twitter.com/u7Cwy6XuCO — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) May 5, 2022

Roots Party thus became among the first party to name a running mate ahead of the deadline.

In a tweet, Wajackoya said that he had picked Justina Wamae, making her the first female presidential running mate in this year’s general elections.

According to Wajackoya’s tweet, Wamae holds a Bachelor’s degree from Daystar University and a Masters’s degree from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

He adds that she was born and raised in Dagoretti, and is a mother and married to one Mr Kanyi from Murang’a.

She was vetted and chosen by Wajackoyah’s presidential campaign team, which is chaired by a retired judge.

#The deputy. Justina Wamae Wamboi is officially the running mate. Married to Kanyi of Mathioya and a native of Dagoreti, she holds a masters degree from Jkuat and bachelors from Daystar. She vetted and chosen by the presidential campaign team chaired by a retired Judge. pic.twitter.com/KvywqaF0PP — George Wajackoyah (@glwajackoyah) April 28, 2022

She first came to the limelight during the 2017 elections when she unsuccessfully contested the Mavoko, Member of National Assembly seat.

Appearing on a local station Sunday, Wamae said that her party, led by the legal scholar who sparked outrage by promising to legalize marijuana, among other controversial topics.

“We decided to be leaders and others to follow, we thought why should we wait?, It’s time we name the running mate to Prof Wajackoya so that we can hit the ground running and let Kenyans know we are ready for public service,” she said.

She added that it is time Kenyans have a candid conversation on ‘weed’ which though illegal is readily available and smokers and non-smokers alike have made conscious decisions to that effect.

“The Professor and the Roots Party are geniuses, we have outlined where the money will come from, and we will legislate and regulate Marijuana for purposes of export, not consumption.”

While announcing his bid, Prof Wajackoyah, said his first task as president would be to legalise Marijuana, even before he makes any changes in government.

This was among his 12-point agenda, that he unveiled in February, to ameliorate the livelihood of Kenyans.

Upon legalising the use of cannabis, the proceeds, he said, would be used to clear Kenya’s debts.

Among Wajackoyah’s other promises is the establishment of a four-day workweek (Monday through Thursday), which he claims will help to harmonize family relations, create a 24-hour economy, and allow Muslims enough time to worship on Friday.