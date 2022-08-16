Presidential results declared are unconstitutional, four commissioners say

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) vice chair Juliana Cherera (second right) address a press conference at Serena Hotel in Nairobi on August 15, 2022. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) vice chair Juliana Cherera (second right) address a press conference at Serena Hotel in Nairobi on August 15, 2022. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO





The four commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) who refused to take credit from the presidential election results released on Monday by the electoral body’s Chairperson Wafula Chebukati have questioned the mathematical method used to arrive at final tally.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday in Nairobi, the commissioners, led by IEBC Vice Chairperson, Juliana Cherera, termed the process that was used to generate Form 34C as opaque, hence unconstitutional.

“We concluded that the process that was used in generation of Form 34C which he used to declare the results of the presidential election was opaque and incapable of earning our ownership and confidence,” Ms Cherera said.

She said the results therefore did not represent the declaration of the electoral commission, hence, the results belongs Chairperson Chebukati, and that his aggregation of the presidential result was “absurd”.

“Chekukati’s total was 100.01 percent. The extra 0.01 was 142,000 votes which would make a significant difference on the final result,” she said.

The other Commissioners who joined Cherera are Francis Wanderi, Justus Nyang’aya and Irene Masit.

The commissioners also faulted Mr Chebukati for going ahead and releasing the results which had not been approved by all the seven commissioners.

The four walked out of the national tallying center on Monday evening ahead of the announcement of the results and addressed the nation separately.

Nevertheless, Mr Chebukati went ahead and released the outcome, which declared William Ruto as the President-elect.

The President-elect garnered 7.1 million votes, which translated to 50.49 per cent of the total votes cast against Raila Odinga’s 6.9 million votes, translating to 48.85 percent.

