Presidential swag! How Ruto landed in Kirinyaga in a military Air force chopper – Video





President William Ruto on Saturday 15, landed in Kirinyaga County in a military chopper to commission the multi-billion Thiba dam.

Ruto made an entrance in a Kenya Air force military chopper.

On the ground where he was expected to land, other officials were waiting ready to receive the commander in chief of the armed forces.

The military chopper has a larger fuselage and more powerful engines, resulting in a greater cargo volume and payload-carrying ability.

Being the commander in chief of the armed forces, the president and the military choppers are at his disposal.

He can use them depending on the urgency of his tour and for safety purposes.

After landing, he toured the Mwea Thiba dam to inspect it.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, President Ruto said that the dam will help increase rice production and improve irrigation farming in the region.

He also noted that through the dam, there will be an increase in production from Sh10 billion to Sh18 billion every year.

“This dam will enable money to increase from Sh10 billion to Sh18 billion every year. I want to assure you that the County will provide Sh200 million and the central government Sh400 million to build canals so that water can go to everyone,” said President Ruto.

The dam is set to benefit rice farmers in the region.

Last month, the National Irrigation Authority (NIA) reported that the Sh7.8 billion Thiba Dam in Gichugu Constituency had been filled.

The new dam is expected to give the 30,060-acre Mwea irrigation scheme a lifeline and an additional 10,000 acres be flooded for rice farming.

The 40m tall and 1 km long dam will help secure a full year-round water supply for the country’s agriculture department with rice farmers set to be the biggest beneficiaries.

Deputy president Rigathi Gachagua and Anne Waiguru were among the present leaders present during the commissioning ceremony.

