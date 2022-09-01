Prezzo reveals why he divorced his second wife Isabelle





Kenyan rapper Prezzo has revealed that he divorced his second wife Isabelle due to her expensive lifestyle.

Speaking in an interview with Milele FM’s Ankali Ray, Prezzo (real name Jackson Ngechu) said that despite the fact that he is the one who introduced Isabelle to the finer things in life and a way to live large, she got carried away.

“Sina first lady, bro. Contract iliexpire. Unajua hawa ma madam pia ni gharama, at least wacha gharama nimesema iende,” said Prezzo.

The self-proclaimed king of bling went on to disclose that he dumped his ex-wife a few days before Valentine’s Day to avoid unnecessary spending. Among the things he mentioned he regretted was how much his wedding to the chocolate-skinned lady cost, saying it rounded up to Sh4.6 million.

“Unajua maisha yangu sio ya kawaida. Nilipiga hesabu nikasema, okay mbona hawa wasichana wote nimekuwa nao… harusi yangu ilikuwa Sh4.6 million, kwa siku moja nikaridhisha watu,” he added.

It was only a year ago when Isabella promised to love Prezzo forever in a heartfelt post on her Instagram.

“Speak it… Believe it… Receive it… I’m much more “me” when am with you, despite the fear and uncertainty, I want you to know that I love you, am here, and am willing to see all of it through as long as you’re by my side… My soul mate, my hubby, My prayer partner, and Father to our kids. Thanks for holding my hand Mtu Wangu,” her post read.

Prezzo told Ankali Ray during the recent interview that he is now looking for a woman who will understand him.

The rapper divorced his first wife Daisy back in 2013. The rapper was rumoured to have proposed to his then-girlfriend socialite Mitchelle Oyola in 2016, rumours which he rubbished.

Prezzo, who had an interest in an elective seat this past election, lost his bid to become Kasarani Member of Parliament to SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri.

Curiously, the rapper who campaigned until the last minute didn’t even make it to the ballots. He later explained on Instagram why he did not appear on the ballot papers.

“I didn’t make it to the ballot but that’s okay, I am not one to cry over spilled milk. I consulted Baba the 5th HE Raila Odinga & he told me not to dwell on that for a new chapter is soon coming & new dawn is about to be ushered. When Baba speaks, you listen!” he said.

He also promised to revolutionize Kenyan politics in the next elections.

“Congratulations to @ronald.karauri on your win Mhesh, Kasarani is big, let’s build it together. The journey has just begun, my new party Chama Mabadiliko Busara will revolutionize politics in this country for years to come. A learning experience can never be a loss,” he said.