Prezzo: Why I wear bulletproof vests





Kenyan singer Jackson Ngechu says he always wears a bulletproof vest for security reasons.

The musician, commonly referred to as CMB Prezzo in entertainment circles, says he was forced to don the vest after surviving a gun attack in the past.

“After being shot in the head and robbed of valuables worth Sh3.5 billion, I do not joke with my safety. I love my life and that is why I don’t want to take chances. I wear it daily,” he explained while displaying the vest.

The singer cheekily warned his perceived and real enemies to aim for his head when they want to finish him as he has protected the other parts of his body.

“Those who are watching this should know that I don’t second guess when it comes to my safety. Let them (my enemies) aim at my head.”

The Nataka Tupendane hitmaker recalled his ghastly experience with the robbers, suggesting it was by the grace of God that he lived to tell the tale.

Besides his musical career, Prezzo is also a renowned businessman and politician.

He has unsuccessfully vied for the Kasarani and Kibea parliamentary seats in the recent past.