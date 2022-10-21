Price of unga will not go down any time soon – Mithika Linturi





Agriculture Cabinet Secretary nominee Mithika Linturi has crushed the hopes of Kenyans who have been eagerly waiting for the price of unga (maize flour) to come down since President William Ruto’s ascension to the throne.

During his vetting before the National Assembly Committee on Friday 21, Linturi said that there is an unlikelihood of flour prices declining unless the government reintroduces the subsidy program.

“The price of unga I don’t think will also come down immediately unless the government is willing and ready to continue with the subsidy to bring down the cost. The matter will be discussed,” he said.

During his campaign, President Ruto promised to lower the cost of unga blaming the government for not lowering the food price while Kenyans were suffering.

Months before the August 9, election, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta issued a directive ordering the price of a 2kg packet of maize flour be lowered to Sh100 from Sh205 across the country.

However, this move only lasted until Mr. Kenyatta handed over power.

Additionally, President Kenyatta observed a pattern that attracted unga crisis every election period in the country, saying there seemed to be an engineering connection between elections and the high price of unga.

“There is an obvious trend between the manner the price of unga goes up and the tempo taken by the election,” he said.

During his swearing-in more than a month ago, President Ruto pledged to reform the agriculture industry saying he would announce the new farm gate prices for maize and wheat flour.

Whilst reducing fertilizer prices by almost half, President Ruto said this would cushion growers from high production costs and transform the agricultural sector into a profitable investment.

President Ruto lowered the price of a 50kg fertilizer to Sh3500 instead of Sh6500.

