Primary school students in uniform to use matatus for free





The matatu sector operating in Nairobi Country has agreed to facilitate the school-going children on uniforms to schools for free.

This was agreed upon during an engagement meeting with the Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja, where they aired their grievances to the governor.

During the meeting, the governor urged the matatu operators to ensure that school-going children, people with disabilities, and elderly passengers are being carried for free.

The governor said that some children are waking up early in the morning to walk kilometers away to school, despite PSV vehicles operating along the same route.

“Today we are saying, children in Nairobi County will be carried by our matatus if they are on uniform for free. Watoto wenye wako na uniform wakubaliwe kubebwa for free. Some schools are far from their homes,” Sakaja said.

Also read: Exclusive: Majirani – I was a victim of sodomy while in prison

He also asked the matatu operators not to use school-going children as an opportunity to carry excess passengers.

Also, the governor said that his administration would engage with the traffic police officers in Nairobi to address the harassment of matatu operators.

During the forum, the governor urged the matatu sector to collaborate with him to bring order in the town by picking up and dropping passengers at designated areas.

Also, they agreed to deal with the security issue by reporting some criminals hiding under them to harass passengers.

The governor asked the matatu operators to develop a team that would help his inspectorate officers decongest the city.

Also read: Where is he? Mystery of missing comedian, Kianangi

The governor announced that his inspectorate officers would not impound any matatu, adding that the fines collected from such incidences do not reflect in the county revenue collection.

“Hiyo pesa hata mimi sioni. Hainisaidii, haiwasaidii na gari hata haina makosa.”

However, the governor warned them from being indisciplined on the road.

At the same time, the governor said that the best-decorated matatus and the most compliant matatu

Saccos will be rewarded during the Nairobi Festival, which will be held in December.

Governor Sakaja also said that the graffiti business in the country should be tapped and identified as one of the tourist attractions in Nairobi.

Also, read our top stories today:

5 Kenyan politicians making waves on TikTok

Police officer, civilian fight inside police station over debt

Prolific players who will miss 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar

Hustler Fund: You will only be allowed a loan of Sh500 to Sh50,000