Prime time news anchor Waihiga Mwaura makes history with new BBC job





May 2, 2023, marks the last day of Citizen Television prime time news anchor Waihiga Mwaura’s time at the Royal Media Services stable.

He is set to host his final news night segment at 9pm before joining the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Africa.

“After 14 amazing years at Royal Media Services (Citizen TV), my time here has come to an end. My next stop is @BBCNews @BBCAfrica specifically Focus on Africa . I’ll share more details soon, but in the meantime, see you on my last episode of #Newsnight at 9pm on @citizentvkenya,” said Waihiga.

Waihiga has won several prestigious awards, including the prestigious BBC World News 2018 Komla Dumor and the 2015 Mo Amin Africa awards among others.

In 2022, Waihiga was named one of the top 25 men in Digital for 2022 by @somaconnectltd.

Following his announcement, he was celebrated by Kenyans for his next big career step as BBC officials also welcomed him to their media house. Nairobi News previously reported that BBC’s Editor Alice Muthengi also confirmed Waihiga’s new role in BBC Africa.

Later, the BBC Africa corporation also spoke on the new appointment, revealing that Waihiga Mwaura’s new role as the host of Focus on Africa programme marks a major audiences milestone for them as well as makes history in their BBC books.

“ Drumroll please! We’re thrilled to introduce our new presenter for Focus on Africa TV, Waihiga Mwaura. A former BBC News Komla Dumor award winner, and well-respected journalist, he will present the show from Africa – a first for the programme – highlighting our commitment to getting closer to audiences across the continent. Welcome Waihiga, we’re excited to have you ,” announced BBC Africa.

The BBC Focus on Africa show presents the biggest African and international stories from around the world in various categories including economic, political and social updates. The show has been presented by Peter Okwoche (Nigeria), Sophie Ikenye (Kenya) and Lukwesa Burak (Zambia). The show originally debuted on June 18, 2012, and continues to air to date.

Among their latest topics covered include the rising costs of living in Africa, the ongoing fighting in Sudan, Covid-19 and Africa, lifestyle stories from Malawi, Nigeria and South Africa as well as health concerns on the Continent.

BBC is headquartered in London and its largest bureau outside the United Kingdom is located in Nairobi, Kenya, from where majority of African stories are produced before being aired on the global BBC network.

