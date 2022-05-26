Cleophas Malala apology for controversial ‘Police’ remark





Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has publicly apologized for the controversial comments he made against the Police.

The vocal politician, who is gunning for the Kakamega gubernatorial post in the August 2022 polls, made the apology after a public outcry.

Their importance to us cannot be underscored.

It is in light of this that I wish to withdraw my remarks and apologise to our disciplined forces for the discomfort my remarks may have caused.“` Sen. Cleo Malalah, Mp. pic.twitter.com/TZL6xbHc8g — Senator Cleophas Malalah (@Cleophasmalala) May 25, 2022

Malala attracted controversy for describing Police officers as ‘school dropouts’ who need to be educated.

He also claimed their only purpose was to hold guns.

His comments were also castigated by the the National Police Service (NPS)

“We as the NPS fraternity, including our dear families and friends, are utterly disappointed with such unwarranted and outrageous remarks, which we find too demeaning and only aimed at scandalizing a noble profession deployed in the service of the good people,” the NPS said.

“That, more disappointed we are as police, given that these unfortunate remarks were made by a leader we not only hold in high esteem but one we also continue to provide round-the-clock protection with pride and competency.”