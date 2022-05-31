Prison Staff Training College boss Wanini Kireri dies

The commandant of the Prison Staff Training College, Ruiru, Wanini Kireri who died on May 31, 2022 while undergoing treatment at the AAR Hospital along Kiambu Road. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The commandant of the Prison Staff Training College, Ruiru, Wanini Kireri has died while undergoing treatment at the AAR Hospital along Kiambu Road.

While confirming the death, Commissioner General of Prisons John Warioba said Ms Kireri had served the Kenya Prisons Service from 1982 when she was enlisted as a cadet officer.

He described Ms Kireri as a gallant, dedicated, selfless and committed officer whose illustrious career saw her serve in various capacities in the prisons service.

“I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to the family and the Kenya Prisons fraternity as I join them at this moment of grief,” said Brigadier (Rtd) Warioba in his statement.

He said that information on funeral arrangements for the late Ms Kireri would be communicated later.