Prison warden shoots self at Kisumu prison

A warden has committed suicide inside Kisumu Maximum Prison by shooting himself while on duty.

In a police report seen by Nairobi News, the officer aged 37 committed suicide by shooting himself using a G3 riffle.

The report filed at Maseno Police Station in Kisumu County revealed the warder shot himself while he was heavily drunk.

At the time of the incident, the officer who was on duty and manning the barrier gate with his colleague was identified as Kevin Wandera.

“The deceased officer was very drunk, this is according to his wife and colleague who was with him when the incident happened,” the report read in part.

According to the police, the warder shot himself just moments after his wife had approached him asking for some money so that she could purchase supper.

However, the officer said that he did not have any money with him at the moment and as soon as the wife departed, he reached for his gun and ended his life.

Before he could go ahead and shoot himself, the officer informed his wife to take care of his children and also inform his mother that he was planning to end his life.

Officers drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Kisumu West and scene processing officers who took the necessary action before taking the body to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Hospital morgue.

This comes just a month after another police officer attached to Migori Police Station committed suicide after killing his wife following a suspected wrangle at Kawa junction in Suna East Sub County.

Neighbors told police that the duo; Njuguna Mwangi, 29 and Maureen Moraa were heard quarreling at 11pm before the fatal shooting.

Cases of police officers ending their lives in the country have been on the increase in recent years with the incidents being attributed to mental health.