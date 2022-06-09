Prisons trailblazer Wanini Kireri laid to rest

The casket bearing the remains of the late Commandant of Prison Staff Training college Wanini Kireri Wanini Kireri is lowered to the grave during the burial ceremony at her home in Daiga, Laikipia East Sub County on June 9, 2022. JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The late Commandant of Prison Staff Training college Wanini Kireri, who passed on last week after a short illness, has been buried at her home in Daiga, Laikipia East sub-county.

Ms Wanini, who was the first woman commandant of the Prisons Staff Training College in Ruiru, died on May 31 aged 60. She leaves behind a son, Mr Ian Kireri.

The funeral ceremony was both emotional and colourful, with Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i saying he had lost a dedicated person in his ministry.

“I am greatly saddened by the demise of Wanini, one of my dedicated officers and a personal friend. She was such an excellent performer and that is why the President used her as an example to benchmark on public service delivery,” Dr Matiang’i said.

In a speech read on his behalf by Dr Matiang’i, President Uhuru Kenyatta eulogised the senior prisons officer as the epitome of hard work whose rise through the ranks to the third-highest in the prisons department was no mean achievement.

“The country has lost a selfless, dedicated patriot who gave her entire life to serving the country. Everywhere the late Wanini worked, she always left a mark, both physical and emotional,” said President Kenyatta.

To honour her exemplary performance, President Kenyatta directed that one of the buildings at the college in Ruiru be named after her.

During the burial ceremony, the Kenya prisons music band entertained mourners with soothing tunes. They were adorned in ceremonial dress and later mounted a guard of honour, performing a 21-gun salute soon after the casket was lowered into the grave.

The casket was carried by officers of her rank – senior deputy general commissioner.

The prison members of staff in attendance were led by Commissioner-General Brigadier (Rtd) John Kibaso Warioba and his deputy Florence Omondi, among other senior officials.

