Prof Hamo welcomes fourth child with his first wife

Comedian Prof Hamo on stage during the Laugh Festival held at the KICC Grounds on July 26, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Comedian Prof Hamo on stage during the Laugh Festival held at the KICC Grounds on July 26, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU





Comedian Professor Hamo has welcomed his fourth child with Zipporah his first wife. The funny man announced the arrival of his baby on social media.

“Tumeongeza kura nyingine ya Wajackoyah. Nani anajua kupiga ile ariririri nimpatie directions,” he wrote.

Conflicted of who the mother of the child might be, Hamo’s fans congratulated Jemutai, the comedian’s second wife.

But she responded, “Sio mimi aki. Anyway thanks for the congratulations.”

Mid last year, Stella Bunei Koitie aka Jemutai and Hamo engaged in an ugly public spat with the former accusing the latter of neglecting their children.

Hamo (real name Herman Kago) would later request for DNA test that confirmed he was the father of Jemutai’s children. As the public dispute got uglier, Hamo’s mentor Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill stepped in to mediate.

Hamo would later own up his mistakes, and seek forgiveness from his fans and followers in a lengthy post made on his social media handles.

“Apologies are made when someone realizes and owns up to their mistakes. I had to go back to family and make good with them otherwise all this would have been a facade. We are patching up things, not there yet but headed there by His grace,” the post read in part.

Jemutai, who has two children with the former Hot 96 presenter, would later state that she does not plan to have any more children in the future.