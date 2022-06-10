Prof Jay finally discharged from hospital





Tanzanian rapper-turned-politician Joseph Haule better known as Prof Jay is reported to have finally been discharged from hospital after being admitted for more than three months.

According to Swahili Times, a Tanzania based news blog, Prof Jay was given the green light by his doctors allowing him to return back to his home.

In February, fellow singer Ambwene Yessayah, popularly known as AY, appealed to the public to support Prof Jay who was at the time admitted in hospital.

AY claimed that Prof Jay was spending Tsh 4 million (about Sh200,000) a week in medical expenses and was in dire need of financial support.

“The family is yet to formally ask for help in this matter. But it is our responsibility to help because he is our colleague and one of us having entertained us for more than two decades,” AY said at the time.

Prof Jay joined politics in 2015 after he was elected Member of Parliament Mikumi constituency. He later lost the seat in 2020 to his opponent Denis Lazaro of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

Prof Jay is a veteran artiste who started his music career in the early 2000s. Among his popular songs include Nikusaidiaje, Zali la Mentali among others.