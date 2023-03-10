Prof Lonyangapuo lands state job days after ditching Azimio





President William Ruto has appointed former West Pokot Governor Professor John Lonyangapuo as the chairperson of the Board of Directors of the North Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency.

According to the gazette notice dated March 10, 2023, the President made several appointments.

The President has revoked the appointment of David Chumba Chemweno, who was appointed by the former Head of State, Mr Uhuru Kenyatta.

Prof Lonyangapuo’s appointment will run up to December 3rd, 2023.

The appointment of Prof Lonyangapuo comes barely ten days after his party Kenya Union Party (KUP), announced its exit from the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition of Mr Raila Odinga.

Also read: Did Governor Lonyangapuo enjoy sumptuous breakfast as pupils watched? – PHOTOS

The former governor said that the move to ditch Azimio came after an agreement with the party members, who disagreed with the current path being taken by Azimio of defying the current government.

“Our contract with Azimio ended when we saw the direction they are taking to cause tension in the country. We ended the elections peacefully. It adds no value, is meaningless, and is foolish to demonstrate now…Let people go to their farms because there is cheap fertilizer and seeds.

Keep quiet and wait for five years. It is a short period,” Prof Lonyangapuo said during the press address.

In the August election, Prof Lonyangapuo lost his bid to defend his governorship seat, where he was defeated by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Simon Kachapin.

Governor Kachapin was handed over the leadership peacefully by his predecessor, saying that the elections were over and people had to return to work.

Also read: Governor Lonyangapuo: If you have any of these characters you’re a ‘mulmulwas’

The President has also appointed:

Prof Raphael Munuve to chair the Board of the Konza Technopolis Development Authority Prof Stanley Khainga to chair the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council, for three years Dr Rispa Wapkhulu to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Literature Bureau Odoyo Owidi to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency Brown Ondego to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, among other appointments.

Also read: WATCH: Viral character ‘Mulmulwas’ welcomes Lonyangapuo to the jobless corner