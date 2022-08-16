Profiles of four commissioners who disowned presidential election results

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) vice chair Juliana Cherera (second right) address a press conference at Serena Hotel in Nairobi on August 15, 2022. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

The profiles of four commissioners who disowned the presidential results announced by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati can now be revealed.

On Monday, minutes before Mr Chebukati made the announcement that Deputy President William Ruto had been elected President by Kenyans, four commissioners, who included Ms Juliana Cherera (Vice chair), Mr Francis Wanderi, Mr Justus Nyang’anya and Ms Irene Masit, held a press conference at Serena Hotel saying that they will not take ownership of the results.

They later said that the electoral agency had conducted a commendable job and that they were planning to issue a more comprehensive statement on why they were refuting the presidential election.

Here are the four profiles of the four commissioners;

Ms Juliana Cherera

She is a career teacher who has a Master of Education, Leadership and Educational Management from Kenya Methodist University. Ms Cherera also has a Bachelor of Education (Arts) from Kenyatta University. She also studied management at the Kenya Institute of Management.

The IEBC vice chair who was picked to deputise Mr Chebukati in 2021 also studied at the Kenya School of Government where she took a course in Senior Management and strategic Leadership and Development.

Her career experience includes more than 15 years in management and education sector having worked at the Chief Officer in the Strategic Delivery Unit in Mombasa County.

She was promoted in Mombasa County from the position of a secretary and also served in the committees of Emergency Household Relief and Nutrition Support Project Coordination.

Ms Irene Masit

She is an alumni of the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom where she studied for a Master’s degree in Strategic Human Resource Management. Ms Masit also has a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Nairobi and a Post Graduate Diploma from Kenya School of Law.

In her Curriculum Vitae she boasts of over 25 years work experience having served both in the government and the private sector. She chairs both the Legal, Compliance and Political Party Liaison Committee and the Leadership and Integrity Committee.

Mr Francis Wanderi

Mr Wanderi has an experience of over 30 years in senior management positions that he has served in various areas. The University of Nairobi (UON) alumni has a Master of Science in Management from Arthur D. Little Management Institute at Boston, in the USA.

He served as the chairperson of EPZ and also a senior Director at Roots Credit Limited. Mr Wanderi chairs the National Finance and Supply Management Committee.

Mr Justus Nyang’aya

He holds a Masters of Arts Education degree from the Institute of Education, University of London in the United Kingdom. Mr Nyang’aya also holds a Diploma in Leadership, Governance, Peace and Conflict Transformation from the United Nations’ University – International Leadership Academy in Jordan.

Before he was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta Mr Nyang’aya was the Director of Lead Africa, he has also served as the country Director of Amnesty International. He also served as the chairman of the Information and Communication Technology Committee.

Mr Nyang’aya also worked abroad in the Netherlands and at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).