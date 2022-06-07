Promises galore as four cleared for Kenyan presidential contest

William Ruto, Raila Odinga, Wahiga Mwaure and George Wajackoyah who've been cleared to contest in the August 2022 polls. PHOTO: COURTESY

William Ruto, Raila Odinga, Wahiga Mwaure and George Wajackoyah who've been cleared to contest in the August 2022 polls. PHOTO: COURTESY





It’s the season of promises as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cleared four people to contest the presidential elections in August 2022.

Those cleared are Raila Odinga, William Ruto, George Wajackoyah, and David Mwaure Waihiga.

So what have these four promised Kenyans in case they are elected?

1.Raila Odinga – He is hoping to be fifth time lucky in his quest to become the president of Kenya. Has promised to, if elected, award Sh6000 to every jobless Kenyan. Odinga has also vowed to stamp out corruption by jailing all those involved and ensure Kenyans pay no fees for education from nursely school all the way to university.

2. William Ruto – The outgoing Deputy President is among those considered frontrunners in the quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta. He has consistently promised to ensure the country’s economy is inclusive through his Bottom-Up approach model.

Mr Ruto also says his government will put more effort to actualise the two-third gender rule in management and leadership positions. To be precise, he had promised to award half of the positions in his Cabinet to women.

3. George Wajackoyah – The renowned immigration lawyer says he will go all out to legalise the commercial usage of marijuana and to use proceeds from this venture to to settle the country’s debts. Marijuana farming and consumption are illegal in Kenya.

He also promised that under his helm, Kenyans will be working for four days from Monday to Thursday, and not five as is the case. According to the presidential candidate, the current five-working days are discriminatory to the Muslim community who worship on Fridays.

4. Mwaure Waihiga – The Agano Party candidate says he will ensure polytechnics, which are currently being referred to as Technical and Vocational Education and Training’ (TVETs) are fully funded by the government to ensure Kenyans are benefiting from their skills.

He also promised to ensure the perennial drought situation in the country comes to an end as he will be focussing on irrigating all parts of the country, including parts of the country that are majorly being hit by the drought such as Turkana.