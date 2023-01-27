Prophet Lovy Longomba says he was in heaven and returned with a message





Prophet Lovy Longomba and his late twin brother, Christian, formed the secular singing group, Longombas before they took another path and joined the gospel industry.

Today, Lovy, a Congolese initially based in Kenya before permanently relocating to the United States of America, is known as Prophet Dr Lovy. L. Elias to his congregants in his Los Angeles-based church.

In a recent church gathering, as he prophesied over an American couple going through turmoil in their marriage, Prophet Lovy revealed that he had been to heaven and met the brother of the woman he had been prophesying to.

“Now hear me by the spirit of God, the angel of the Lord spoke to me and said, you need to take care of this woman because this woman has endured a lot because of you. I saw people that were for her turn their backs on her because of you.

But God had blessed you with her because you are here right now because of this woman. Let me show you I’m a prophet. Let me go deep.

The angel of the Lord opened my eyes, and I saw a demonic attack that was sent against you and this attack is a repetition of something that has happened to people in your family, and this thing followed you.

I saw in visions of God that you are experiencing some abnormal abdomen pain, and this lasted for a long time, but it never really made sense where it came from.

Let me tell you what you did not know. There is a time you went to the rest room and you saw some kind of blood, are you listening to me sir? Let me tell you, the Lord saved you from cancer because of this woman.

I saw the enemy preparing cancer to destroy you, and this was going to be cancer of the stomach- but the prayer and diligence of this woman saved your life because of what she went through,” Prophet Lovy told the couple three days ago.

He claimed that he had been to heaven, where he saw the woman’s brother at Heaven’s gates because God opened his eyes.

Lovy then returned with a message for the woman from her brother that said, “they think I did not make it but the Lord is merciful. He saved me,” to which the sister began jumping about and praising God.

“Let me show you I am a prophet. Wait, hear me. I saw her brother while he was in this world. I saw him involved with bad people and I saw this man doing addictive things like drugs- and I saw the enemy used an occasion, put cancer into your brother and I saw your brother died because of cancer but here is the thing, while your brother was dying, your prayer, your interceding for him to make it into heaven. The Lord visited him and he prayed while he was in his bed and he gave Jesus his life,” Prophet Lovy told a wailing woman who confirmed everything he said.

