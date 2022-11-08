Proposed law could bar Raila Odinga from contesting in 2027





Raila Odinga will be barred from contesting for the presidency in the 2027 polls if a proposal by Fafi MP Salah Yakub is passed into law.

As reported by the Nation, the lawmaker has shared a proposal to remove the presidential term limits from the Kenyan constitution, arguing the cap should be based on age and not the period of service.

Yakub claims the possible law has been discussed in close quarters within the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

President Ruto is the party leader.

Odinga is currently aged 78 and the proposed law, if implemented, sets the age for one to contest for the presidency at 75.

The law could also keep President William Ruto in power for only two decades.

The Head of State is currently aged 55 but has not publicly indicated intent to rule beyond ten years.

If this bill passes in parliament and is assented into law, Kenya will follow in Uganda’s footsteps in a move that enabled President Yoweri Museveni to rule for close to four decades.

Having shot his way into State House in 1978 courtesy of a guerrilla way, Museveni, 78, has twice benefited from constitutional change allowing him to continue reigning.

Odinga has unsuccessfully contested for the presidency on five occasions, in 1997, 2007, 2013, 2017 and 2022.

In the most recent polls held on August 9, 2022, he finished second behind President William Ruto, with a total haul of 6.9 million votes, with President Ruto garnering 7.1 million.

Odinga, who contested for the presidency on the Azimio ticket then unsuccessfully moved to court to challenge the outcome.

Odinga is yet to express interest to contest for the presidency in 2027.

