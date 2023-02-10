Prostate cancer screening to be offered during Men’s Conference





Mental health matters and family law will top the agenda during this year’s Men’s Conference. The forum is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, February 14, coinciding with Valentine’s D Day.

Veteran journalist, Stephen Letoo, who is coordinating this year’s event that will he held at the Carnivore grounds, Nairobi, said among the guest speakers will be renowned psychiatrist Dr Frank Njenga, who will address mental health issues among men.

“He has over 40 years’ experience on matters of mental health not only in Kenya, but across the globe,” Letoo stated through a video he uploaded on Thursday on his Facebook account.

There will also be a free Prostate cancer screening for participants of the conference.

Lawyer Dunstan Omari will address family law and delve into the Supreme Court’s recent verdict on wealth sharing in case of a divorce.

In its ruling last month, the apex court, the five-bench led by the Deputy Chief Justice (DCJ), Philomena Mwilu settled one of the most contentious issues in the country’s family law. The Supreme Court ruled that spouses are not automatically entitled to 50 per cent share of the matrimonial property upon divorce.

Ms Philomena, however, declared that the 50:50 formula is not absolutely applicable, explaining that each party should leave the marriage with property he or she acquired during the union. Nevertheless, a spouse may get more based on his or her contribution to the acquisition of the matrimonial wealth.

The bench also held that each partner in marriage must prove his or her contribution to the family wealth to enable a court to determine the percentage available to him or her at distribution of the matrimonial property.

Apart guest speakers during the Men’s Conference are Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) Chief Executive Officer, Dr Ezekiel Mutua, renowned thespian Ian Mbugua and Mugware Kariuki from London, who will attend virtually and shed more light on how England deals with mental matters.

The conference will be held between 2pm and 8pm with entrance ticket already retailing at Sh1,000 per person. This theme of this year’s conference is ‘Creating Better Men in the Society’.

