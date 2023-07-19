Protestors take a shower on the streets during Azimio demos in Kisumu

Three protesters taking a bath on the streets of Kisumu during the anti-government protests on July 19, 2023. PHOTOS | CITIZEN DIGITAL

There was a spectacle on the streets of Kisumu on Wednesday when three supporters of Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition chose to take a bath in the open while chanting anti-government slogans.

The half-naked men were filmed having a bath by scooping water from a tattered bucket in the middle of the road.

“Sabuni imepanda! Maji imepanda! Kila kitu imepanda! Tunaoga bila sabuni… hii Kenya inaenda wapi! (The price of soap and water has gone up! The price of everything is high! We are taking a bath without soap… where are we heading as a nation),” one of the men kept yelling while scrubbing himself.

“The government should do something. Things are tough. The government should lower the cost of living for the sake of common mwananchi,” another man shouted.

In several parts of the country, Azimio la Umoja supporters have been battling the police for the better part of the day in what is the commencement of three days of protests by the opposition that are expected to continue until Friday.

Despite a heavy presence of police officers, in Nairobi’s Kibera and Mathare slums youths have been engaging the law enforcers in running battles.

In Kitengela, police officers have patrolled the streets continuously since 5am and have been dispersing groups of protesters.

Other reports indicate that two people were shot and seriously injured in Nakuru and Makueni counties while protesting. Three others have been admitted to Nakuru Level 6 Hospital with gunshot wounds.

The police have also arrested several protesters in Nairobi, Mombasa and Nakuru.

