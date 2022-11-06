Proud moment as President Kagame’s son join Rwandese Army

President Paul Kagame (second left) and First Lady Jeannette Kagame (right) after their son Ian (second right) participated in a a pass-out parade presided over by the president. PHOTO | COURTESY

President Paul Kagame (second left) and First Lady Jeannette Kagame (right) after their son Ian (second right) participated in a a pass-out parade presided over by the president. PHOTO | COURTESY





First Lady Jeannette Kagame has shared photo of her son Ian who has joined the country’s military.

Ian was among 568 officer cadets commissioned at Rwanda Military Academy – Gako at a pass-out parade presided over by President Paul Kagame.

“Such a proud moment. Congratulations Ian, thank-you for the joy you brought us. This ceremony was one for the books,” Mrs Kagame tweeted after the commissioning.

Such a proud moment! Congratulations Ian, thank you for the joy you brought us! This ceremony was one for the books! pic.twitter.com/qYtk5KwWXm — First Lady of Rwanda (@FirstLadyRwanda) November 4, 2022

Ian joined the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the UK on August 8, 2021 and graduated on August 12, this year when he was awarded Second Lieutenant rank.

Today, Friday 12 Aug 22, Ian Kagame, Park Udahemuka and David Nsengiyumva graduated and were commissioned to the rank of 2nd Lieutnant at a ceremony at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst UK. https://t.co/uyRGiVAAwv pic.twitter.com/TVjpMk5Asn — Rwanda Defence Force (@RwandaMoD) August 12, 2022

This is one of the best Military academies in the UK, attended by sons of the big men of this world, especially from Africa. The controversial son of President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, Muhoozi Kainerugaba also trained there and graduated in 2000.

Ian was among 24 cadets trained abroad, who joined the pass-out parade yesterday. They others had been trained in Rwanda.

He is the third-born and second youngest son of President Kagame. His military courses generated interest in the East African region months after he joined the college.

Sending him a message of good luck, Muhoozi tweeted, “Officer Cadet Ian Kagame, I wish you all the best in Sandhurst! Be strong, be very fit and let nobody intimidate you! You were always strong even as a young child. I remember you fighting your father and me. Focus on the course alone and you will make it! I am proud of you!”

Officer Cadet Ian Kagame, I wish you all the best in Sandhurst! Be strong, be very fit and let nobody intimidate you! You were always strong even as a young child. I remember you fighting your father and me. Focus on the course alone and you will make it! I am proud of you! pic.twitter.com/5IB0Rbb3aY — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) February 23, 2022

It is speculated that Lieutenant Ian is being prepared to take over from his father. With this training, he is expected to be promoted in the Army.

In 2015, Rwandans voted in a referendum and changed the constitution to allow President Kagame to extend his term in office, possibly until 2034.

Kagame, 58, has been president since 2000 but has been effective in control since his rebel force marched into Kigali in 1994 to end a genocide.