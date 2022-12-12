Proud mother: President Ruto’s mom graces Jamhuri Day’s celebration





President William Ruto’s mother Sarah Cheruiyot graced Jamhuri Day’s celebration held at the Nyayo stadium.

Ms Cheruiyot had on a baby pink fascinator on her head coupled with a floral Ankara dress and wrapped in a white shawl.

She was pictured making her way to the VIP dais. She was followed later by Kenya’s first lady Rachel Ruto who had on a full African print get-up complete with matching headgear.

The two were received by the Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja as per the protocol.

However, this is not the first time, Ms Cheruiyot is attending public events where the son is the guest of honour.

During the September 13, 2022, inauguration day, Ms Cheruiyot who was accompanied by other family members arrived at the Kasarani stadium to witness the change of guard.

She was also present at Bomas of Kenya when presidential results were being announced.

Dr Ruto is on record saying his mother’s humility and God-fearing nature nurtured his ambition to succeed in the murky world of politics and in the unpredictable business sphere.

“I am who I am today because of my mother. She inspired us to do well in school, to have and go after our dreams,” he said.

He revealed that his mother ensured that all her children prayed before and after every meal, before going to bed and when they woke up in the morning.

“She is the best mother in the world. She disciplined us, took us to school, and instilled in us strong Christian values.”

Dr Ruto’s father, Daniel Cheruiyot, who was a farmer in the now Uasin Gishu County, passed away in 2008. He and Mrs Cheruiyot had six children – three boys and three girls.

This is the first Jamhuri Day celebration that President Ruto is officiating since ascending to power. He had earlier shared that everyone who would attend the fete would go home with a 16-unit course fully paid for by the University of Arizona.

Speaking on Sunday during the Tech and Innovation Summit in KICC, the Head of State shared that the course would equip Kenyans with the necessary digital skills to become competitive in the industry.

“You’d otherwise pay 100 dollars for that. Also, there are no entry requirements as long as you know how to read English,” he said.

