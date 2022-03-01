PS Korir seeks to end assault case against wife





A court has ordered a Principal Secretary (PS) to reconcile with his wife in the next month, else he’ll be charged with instigating violence against women.

Milimani chief magistrate Susan Shitubi on Tuesday gave Devolution PS Julius Kiplangat Korir a month to reconcile with his estranged wife before a decision is reached whether to be charged or not.

Ms Shitubi was responding to a request by Justice (rtd) Nicholas Ombija who is Korir’s lawyer who suggested there is a possibility the high-ranking civil servant and his wife could kiss and make up.

The magistrate was informed that the PS intends to transfer some properties as a condition to resolve the domestic rows.

The court heard that the outcome of the out-of-court negotiations will determine whether the PS answers charges of assaulting his wife.

Chepkoech through her lawyer confirmed the PS has approached them in a bid to resolve the criminal case at the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism.

She did not oppose the request sought by her former husband to be given more time.

However, the DPP through Alice Muthangani had opposed the 30 days period arguing she has instructions from the DPP to give the parties 14 days to see if they will reconcile.

The PS did not also appear in court for the fourth time to answer the assault charge against him.

He is accused of assaulting his wife when she was expectant.

Korir is alleged to have committed the offence on September 17, 2020, at Ndalat Road, Karen, in Nairobi county.