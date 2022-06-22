PSVs back at Railways bus terminus after morning chaos at Green Park

City residents exit the Green Park Terminus after alighting from Public Service Vehicles on June 22, 2022. The Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) is conducting a 5-day trial of the terminus before it is fully commissioned. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) was on Wednesday forced to move Passenger Service Vehicles (PSV) back to the Nairobi Railway Station stage from Green Park Terminal after day one of a five-day trial was marred by confusion.

It was an all too familiar scenario as the fourth test run was yet again marred by confusion and traffic snarl-ups.

Going by Wednesday’s events, commuters and motorists should as well brace themselves for more agony for the duration of the test run which ends on Sunday (June 26, 2022). Thereafter, the NMS will issue further communication.